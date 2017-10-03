Play

Hrivik (undisclosed) will begin the 2017-18 campaign on injured reserve, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hrivik is still sporting a non-contact jersey during practice, so it's hardly surprising to see he won't be cleared for action ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Oilers. The 26-year-old winger, who notched two points in 16 games with the Rangers last season, will likely be sent to Calgary's AHL affiliate once he's fit to play.

