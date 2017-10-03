Flames' Marek Hrivik: Will start season on IR
Hrivik (undisclosed) will begin the 2017-18 campaign on injured reserve, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hrivik is still sporting a non-contact jersey during practice, so it's hardly surprising to see he won't be cleared for action ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Oilers. The 26-year-old winger, who notched two points in 16 games with the Rangers last season, will likely be sent to Calgary's AHL affiliate once he's fit to play.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...