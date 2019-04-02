Flames' Michael Stone: Collects helper in win
Stone earned an assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.
Stone has found playing time inconsistent since returning from an arm injury on March 16, but he skated 21:53 in Monday's contest that saw the Flames rest six regulars. He's generated five assists in 13 appearances this season, but would not typically feature in the Flames' lineup under normal circumstances.
