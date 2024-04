Kylington (upper body) is considered day-to-day, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Kylington didn't practice Monday after being injured in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton. The Flames brought up Ilya Solovyov from AHL Calgary on Monday as a potential replacement for Tuesday's contest against the Sharks. Kylington has contributed two goals, five points, 34 shots on net and 44 blocked shots in 28 contests this campaign.