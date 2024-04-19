Kylington scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

After missing all of 2022-23 and a good portion of this season, Kylington's return was a positive story for a Flames team that remains stuck in mediocrity. The defenseman earned eight points and added 42 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating. Kylington, a pending unrestricted free agent, expressed his desire to sign with Calgary again, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reported Friday. The 26-year-old blueliner is likely to be a bottom-four blueliner regardless of if he stays or goes, but he could also factor in on the power play more once he gets a full training camp under his belt again.