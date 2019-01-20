Kylington scored in a 5-2 victory against the Oilers on Saturday night.

The rookie now has two goals and four points in 25 games this season. That's pretty good considering he only has 12 shots on net. Obviously, Kylington isn't much of a threat offensively and isn't worth rostering in most leagues. Even dynasty leagues have to be pretty deep to consider Kylington on the waiver wire.

