Flames' Sam Bennett: Records second career four-point game
Bennett scored a goal and added three assists in Sunday's win over Vancouver.
It was the second career four-point game for Bennett, who is playing some of his best hockey of the season. The third-liner was credited with four shots on goal in the victory and now has four goals and 11 points in 33 games on the season. Bennett hasn't had a great season overall, but his recent strong play makes him worth adding in deeper formats. He isn't seeing power-play time, but Bennett has managed 11 points in his last 10 games and is playing with confidence, so take advantage.
