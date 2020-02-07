Bennett scored a goal on two shots and dished three hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Bennett got a piece of Travis Hamonic's shot to score 33 seconds into the game. The 23-year-old forward has made minor improvements in recent games, with three points in five outings since the All-Star break. Bennett has only nine points, 65 shots and 83 hits in 39 contests overall, and likely won't help fantasy owners much while skating in a fourth-line role.