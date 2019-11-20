Flames' T.J. Brodie: Placed on IR

Calgary placed Brodie (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Brodie will be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play, and although he won't be available for Thursday's matchup with St. Louis, he could link up with the Flames at some point during the remainder of their four-game road trip. Another update on the 29-year-old blueliner's should surface once he's given the green light to rejoin the lineup.