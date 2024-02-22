Brodie logged two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

This was Brodie's second multi-point effort of the season. He set up Bobby McMann's opening tally in the first period and William Nylander's breakaway goal out of the penalty box in the third. Brodie has had to play a larger role with the Maple Leafs' defense depleted by absences, but the pressure should recede a bit with Morgan Rielly set to return from a suspension Thursday. Brodie has 15 helpers, 32 shots on net, 117 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating over 54 appearances, surpassing the 14 points he posted in 2022-23.