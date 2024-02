Duehr notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The helper was Duehr's first point since Nov. 4, though his chances to contribute were limited over much of the last three months. The Flames' forward depth has been depleted a bit lately, and that gives Duehr another chance to carve out a consistent fourth-line role. He's at five points, 15 shots on net and 36 hits through 23 outings this season after posting 11 points, 47 shots and 55 hits in 27 appearances a year ago.