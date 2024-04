Duehr finished 2023-24 with seven points over 40 contests.

Duehr played in a career-high number of games, but his production dropped from 2022-23 (11 points in 27 outings). The path to playing time doesn't get easier as more of the Flames' prospects become NHL ready. The 26-year-old winger has rarely been more than a fourth-liner in his career, and he'll have to compete for that spot in training camp in the fall.