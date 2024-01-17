Duehr has played in just 10 of the Flames' 35 games since the start of November.

Duehr was a fourth-line fixture last season, but he's had trouble getting in the lineup at all after a slow start in 2023-24. The 26-year-old has four points, 12 shots on net and 25 hits through 19 appearances this season. He filled in for Jonathan Huberdeau (illness) in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes, but Duehr's best chance for consistent playing time going forward would likely come at the expense of Dillon Dube or A.J. Greer.