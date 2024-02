Duehr posted an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Duehr snapped a five-game slump when he set up a Nazem Kadri tally in the first period. This was the sixth game in a row Duehr has been under 10 minutes of ice time -- while he's playing regularly, he takes too few shifts to make a real impact in most contests. He's at six points, 20 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-1 rating over 29 appearances this season.