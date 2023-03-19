Duehr notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Stars.

Duehr was scratched Thursday in Vegas, but he made the most of his return to a fourth-line role Saturday. The 25-year-old winger set up a Rasmus Andersson tally in the third period. Duehr has six points, 26 shots, 33 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 17 NHL contests this season. He's a younger and more productive bottom-six option that Milan Lucic, who was scratched to make room for Duehr in Saturday's contest, though head coach Darryl Sutter usually likes to stick with his veterans.