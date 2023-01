Duehr scored a goal on two shots, helping the Flames to a 4-1 win over the Blues on Thursday.

Playing in just his third NHL game, Duehr scored on a 2-on-1 off a feed from Nazem Kadri to score his first NHL goal. In his two games as a Flame this season, Duehr has been a physical presence, posting eight hits. When in the lineup, Duehr will likely be playing in a fourth-line role.