Duehr scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Duehr's first assist of the year was on the opening goal, as he found Milan Lucic open across the crease. In the third, Duehr made the most of a Chris Tanev pass, finishing with a top-shelf backhand shot. Duehr hadn't played in the NHL since Jan. 26, but an outing like this might lead to more time on the fourth line for him. He has three goals, one helper, 16 shots on net, 17 hits and an even plus-minus rating through nine appearances this season.