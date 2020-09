Hart stopped 29 of 32 shots Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 5.

Hart helped keep the Flyers alive in the series with his performance, his biggest stop coming on a Brock Nelson breakaway early in overtime. The 22-year-old Hart has produced a .929 save percentage in his first Stanley Cup Playoffs and will be back between the pipes in Game 6 on Thursday.