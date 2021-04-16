Hart stopped 31 of 32 shots through overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Thursday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Hart was beaten by Sidney Crosby in the second period and Jake Guentzel in the first round of the shootout, but the Flyers' skaters came back to bail him out both times. Jakub Voracek knotted the game at a goal apiece early in the third period, then Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier scored in the shootout to propel Hart to his first win in his last eight starts. This was certainly a step in the right direction, but it will be tough to trust Hart given his poor form on a Flyers team that's been sliding down the standings until he's able to string together a few performances like this one.