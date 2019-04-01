Hart stopped 22 of 25 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Rangers.

This was actually the lowest shot volume the rookie has faced in seven starts since recovering from a lower-body injury, but the Flyers defense still gave up plenty of quality chances. Hart's 2.69 GAA and .926 save percentage over that stretch are fairly solid as he positions himself to be Philly's No. 1 netminder for the foreseeable future.