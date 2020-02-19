Hart turned aside 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

A potential goaltending duel against Elvis Merzlikins never materialized as Philly's skaters has a great run of puck luck on the night, while Hart went relatively untested. The 21-year-old netminder is 3-1-0 since getting back in the crease from an abdominal injury, and on the season Hart has a 2.54 GAA and .908 save percentage.