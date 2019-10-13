Hart allowed two goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Hart was not able to follow up his first career shutout with a similar performance, as he was beat by Brock Boeser and Tanner Pearson, the latter also scoring the decisive tally in the breakaway competition. Hart has allowed only five goals over his three starts of the year. Expect the 21-year-old to return to the crease in Calgary on Tuesday.