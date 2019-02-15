Hart will start between the pipes for Saturday's game against the visiting Red Wings, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Since the beginning of 2019, Hart holds a record of 9-3-1 -- including an eight-game win streak -- while posting a 2.39 GAA and .931 save percentage. The Alberta native will face a Detroit offense that averages a 26th-best 2.76 goals per game on the season.