Flyers' Carter Hart: Tending twine Saturday
Hart will start between the pipes for Saturday's game against the visiting Red Wings, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Since the beginning of 2019, Hart holds a record of 9-3-1 -- including an eight-game win streak -- while posting a 2.39 GAA and .931 save percentage. The Alberta native will face a Detroit offense that averages a 26th-best 2.76 goals per game on the season.
