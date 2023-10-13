Hathaway received a $5,000 fine from the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for kneeing Zach Werenski of the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Hathaway picked up a minor penalty for his misdeed. The bottom-six forward had a couple of shots on goal and three blocked shots in 12:33 of action in his Flyers debut.
