Hathaway scored a goal on two shots versus Carolina on Monday.

Hathaway found the back of the net for the first time this season, despite having played in all nine games for the club. In those contests, the 31-year-old winger tallied just 11 shots, so perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that he just got his first tally. Still, Hathaway has reached the 20-point threshold in each of the previous two seasons and should be capable of reaching that mark again in 2023-24.