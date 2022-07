Ratcliffe signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Tuesday.

Ratcliffe's deal carries an AAV of $813,750. The winger made 10 NHL appearances with the Flyers last year, racking up a goal and three assists. The 23-year-old should get a look in a bottom-six role at some point in 2022-23, but the two-way nature of his deal suggests he'll see more time at AHL Lehigh Valley.