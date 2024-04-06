Fedotov made 15 saves in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Making his first start for the Flyers, the 27-year-old Russian got a rude welcome to the NHL -- Tage Thompson deked him out of his shorts to open the scoring, he was beaten high blocker side twice, and Fedotov was caught out of position on a rebound on the Sabres' final tally. Philadelphia has lost six straight games but is still clinging to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, topping a pack of five teams within four points of each other, which includes Buffalo. The Flyers could use a jolt of energy, but Fedotov's initial performances in the crease haven't suggested he'll be able to provide one.