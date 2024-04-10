Fedotov stopped nine of 13 shots in a relief appearance during Tuesday's 9-3 loss to Montreal.

Fedotov entered the contest midway through the second period after Samuel Ersson allowed five goals on 17 shots. Ersson is struggling mightily, posting a 5.37 GAA and a .787 save percentage across his past six outings. However, Fedotov hasn't shown himself to be a viable alternative -- the 27-year-old netminder is 0-1-1 with a 4.96 GAA and an .811 save percentage in three appearances this season. Philadelphia's recent goaltending struggles have caused the squad to slip out of a playoff spot, and it's not clear if either netminder will step up in time.