Fedotov agreed to terms on a two-year, $6.5 million contract extension with Philadelphia on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Fedotov played just three games for the Flyers this season after coming over from the KHL, going 0-1-1 with a 4.96 GAA and .811 save percentage. With an extension in hand, it seems Fedotov and Samuel Ersson will battle it out for the starting gig during training camp in the fall.