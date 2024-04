Fedotov will patrol the visiting crease in Buffalo on Friday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Fedotov will make his first NHL start after giving up two goals on 21 shots in relief of Samuel Ersson on Monday against the Islanders. Fedotov went 21-22-1 with a 2.37 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 44 appearances with KHL CSKA Moscow before joining the Flyers in late March. The Sabres are tied for 19th in NHL scoring with 229 goals.