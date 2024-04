Fedotov entered Monday's game in the second period, stopping 19 of 21 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The tallest goaltender in NHL history came into Monday's game in relief of Samuel Ersson, posting a .905 save percentage. While Fedotov is intriguing, the 27-year-old is untested in NHL action, and it's hard to know what to expect going forward. There is risk in rostering him, but he could get some looks with Ersson looking overworked late in the season.