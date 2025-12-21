Fedotov posted an 18-save shutout in AHL Cleveland's 2-0 win over Laval on Saturday.

Fedotov picked up his fourth in a row, and he's allowed just four goals on 85 shots in that span. This was his first shutout since his AHL debut, which was Oct. 10. The netminder is 8-6-2 with a 2.33 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 16 games, and he'd likely get a call-up if Elvis Merzlikins or Jet Greaves were to become unavailable for the Blue Jackets.