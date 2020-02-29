Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Racks up four helpers in win
Voracek notched four assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
The veteran winger set a new season high in points with the spree, topping the three points he compiled on three separate occasions earlier in the campaign. voracek is now up to 12 goals and 50 points through 64 games -- the seventh straight season he's reach the 50-point plateau.
