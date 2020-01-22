Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Tallies 10th goal

Voracek scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

It has been a down year for Voracek in the goal-scoring department, as it's taken him 50 games to reach 10 scores, but he's made up for it 2ith 28 assists in that stretch. Part of regression in goals can be attributed to his shot volume dropping. Voracek has directed just 92 shots on net, so it's likely he finishes with less than 200 shots for the first time since the 2012-13 lockout season.