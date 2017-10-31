Weal potted his second goal of the season in Monday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Coyotes.

The B.C. native is working at a half-point-per-game pace in this early stage of the 2017-18 season, including two goals and three assists. Weal's known for his versatility and his rigid work ethic has opened the door for a career high in ice time (14:26). He's also been a factor on the man advantage, so consider giving him a look if you're looking for extra depth up front in fantasy.