Flyers' Jordan Weal: Lights lamp in narrow loss to Arizona
Weal potted his second goal of the season in Monday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Coyotes.
The B.C. native is working at a half-point-per-game pace in this early stage of the 2017-18 season, including two goals and three assists. Weal's known for his versatility and his rigid work ethic has opened the door for a career high in ice time (14:26). He's also been a factor on the man advantage, so consider giving him a look if you're looking for extra depth up front in fantasy.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...