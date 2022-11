Sedlak logged two helpers in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Sedlak picked up an assist on Travis Sanheim's shorthanded tally in the first period before assisting on Kevin Hayes' goal later in the frame. That's now consecutive two-point games for Sedlak who's up to seven points (two goals, five assists) in 22 games this season. The 29-year-old forward has found a role in Philly's bottom six since being claimed from Colorado in mid-Oct.