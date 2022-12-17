Sedlak will return home to the Czech Republic and likely play for Pardibuce, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It has been a crazy day in Philadelphia as Sedlak was given permission to return home by the Flyers and will be put on unconditional waivers. Sedlak said that he didn't enjoy playing in the NHL and wants to be close to his family. The 29-year-old wants to enjoy the rest of his hockey career and returning home is what is best for him. Sedlak has three goals and five assists in 27 games this season.