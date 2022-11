Sedlak scored a rare goal during Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Blues.

Sedlak knocked down a shot from the point by Nick Seeler and scored in front of goalie Thomas Greiss. It marked the 29-year-old center's first NHL goal since Feb. 18, 2019. After starting the season with the Avalanche, Sedlak recorded his first Flyers tally in eight outings. He also added three shots and two hits against the Blues.