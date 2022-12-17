Sedlak (personal) will not play against the Rangers on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Sedlak has left the team for personal reasons. Coach John Tortorella said that Sedlak would give the reason as he wanted to return home and the Flyers agreed. Sedlak has three goals and eight points in 27 games this season.
