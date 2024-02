Staal recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Staal has not been an everyday player lately, logging just five appearances in the Flyers' last 18 games. He's also limited to a bottom-four role when he's in the lineup, and his ice time can drop further when head coach John Tortorella deploys seven blueliners. Staal is at three points, 23 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-2 rating over 19 outings this season, so he doesn't need to be tracked in fantasy.