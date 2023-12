Staal notched his first point of the campaign during Thursday's win over Washington.

The assist marked Staal's first point as a Flyer. An upper-body injury has limited him to 12 appearances this season, where he has the one assist, six PIM, three shots, 11 hits, and 16 blocks. He's averaging 13:39 of ice time per game -- a significant drop from last year's average of 18:12.