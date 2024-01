Staal supplied a goal in a 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

Staal's tally was his first marker and second point in 15 contests this season. The 36-year-old defenseman was a healthy scratch in the Flyers' previous four games and has averaged just 13:22 of ice time this season. His role with Philadelphia is unlikely to grow as the campaign progresses, so Staal's fantasy value will probably remain minimal.