Flyers' Michael Raffl: Has three goals
Raffl has three goals and six points with a minus-3 rating in 13 games this season.
The 30-year-old is off to a strong start with three goals already in 2019-20. He only had six in 67 contests last season, but Raffl has scored his three goals behind a 16.7 shooting percentage. That's almost five percent higher than his career norm and likely unsustainable through the whole season. Owners shouldn't expect Raffl to continue his fast start unless he begins getting more pucks to the net.
