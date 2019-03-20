Raffl posted four hits and two blocks in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.

That's the good news. The bad news is Raffl also has no points and a minus-6 rating in the last four games. Still, Raffl has posted more than one-third of his points this season in the last 14 contests. He is far from his 2018-19 goal total, but Raffl should be able to reach the 20-point plateau again. He has six goals and 18 points with a plus-2 rating in 59 games.