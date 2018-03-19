Raffl will be sidelined for two weeks due to his upper-body injury.

Raffl could return in time for the final three weeks of the regular season, but may not be ready until closer to the start of the playoffs. Prior to getting hurt, the winger had managed a mere one point in his previous 16 outings, despite averaging 12:57 of ice time. Taylor Leier or Jori Lehtera would seem to have the inside track on replacing Raffl in the lineup, although the Flyers could also opt to bring up a player from the minors.