Couturier (back) is expected to miss at least the next three months with a herniated disc, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Couturier was limited to 29 games last season before undergoing season-ending back surgery. He was expected to be ready for the 2022-23 campaign before aggravating the injury during strength and conditioning drills. Friedman notes that the Flyers are seeking a second opinion and it's currently unclear if Couturier aggravated the previous injury or if this one is unrelated. He tallied six goals and 17 points before the injury last season. Per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Couturier will be re-evaluated during training camp and is currently considered week-to-week.