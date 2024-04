Kevin Kurz of The Athletic is reporting that Couturier suffered a sprained shoulder Monday, and is considered day-to-day.

Couturier is questionable for Friday's tilt in Buffalo. The 31-year-old has 11 goals, 25 assists and 182 shots on goal in 70 appearances this season. Look for Bobby Brink to get back in the lineup, should Couturier be unavailable against the Sabres.