Couturier (coach's decision) will play Saturday versus Boston.
Couturier will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past two games. The 31-year-old center has contributed just three assists in his past 14 appearances while averaging 14:31 of ice time per contest. Couturier will replace Nicolas Deslauriers in Saturday's lineup.
