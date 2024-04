General manager Danny Briere said Thursday that Couturier (shoulder) will miss the next two games.

Couturier will not travel with the Flyers to Friday's game in Buffalo and Saturday's tilt versus the Blue Jackets. He could join his teammates for Tuesday's contest in Montreal. Couturier has 11 goals and 36 points in 70 contests this season. Bobby Brink is expected to replace Couturier in the lineup.