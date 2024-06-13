Couturier said he's recovering from a "little sports hernia surgery, lower abs," Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Couturier was limited to a goal and eight points over his final 33 contests in 2023-24 after supplying 10 goals and 30 points across his first 41 appearances. Although it's not clear how long he was dealing with a sports hernia, the injury might help explain his steep decline in offensive production in the second half of the campaign. The 31-year-old will look to rebound next season, but injuries have been a recurring problem -- he missed the entire 2022-23 campaign and was limited to 29 games in 2021-22.