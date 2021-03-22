Couturier (hip) will play in Monday's game versus the Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Couturier missed just one game with this injury. The 28-year-old has generated six goals and 13 assists through 18 games this season. He'll center the first line Monday.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Warming up, on track to play•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Considered game-time decision•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Being evaluated Sunday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: One helper against Rangers•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Two helpers in shootout win•